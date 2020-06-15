Deion Sanders tells Antonio Brown about suicide attempt in deep conversation

Deion Sanders is trying to help Antonio Brown make his way back to the NFL, and the Hall of Fame defensive back is diving deep into his own personal struggles in order to make a connection with Brown.

Sanders attempted suicide in 1997 when he drove his car off a cliff. He has opened up about the dark period in his life in the past, and he mentioned it during a conversation with Brown that was captured by Bleacher Report.

.@DeionSanders told @AB84 that he got lost in “Prime Time” during his career, hit rock bottom and became suicidal. Sanders is glad AB never got to that point and commends him for getting help. He is trying to help Brown back into the NFL @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/fLtmIqRS0b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2020

Sanders was talking to Brown about the difficulty of creating a superstar persona and becoming “intoxicated with giving (fans) what they want.” The eight-time Pro Bowler said he couldn’t handle that when he got to a “personal low” in life, which is why he’s glad Brown has sought help and spoken to people about his negative thoughts.

Sanders vouched for Brown recently when the two worked out together. Prime Time is trying to help convince a team to sign Brown, though it’s unlikely that will happen until the NFL determines what — if any — disciplinary action will be levied against the 31-year-old.

The NFL has yet to announce punishment for Brown after investigating sexual misconduct claims against him by two different women. Since those allegations came to light, Brown was charged with burglary with battery after he and his trainer, Glenn Holt, allegedly attacked a moving truck driver. Brown pleaded no contest to a charge in that incident recently and avoided jail time.

Brown also streamed a live video on Instagram back in January that showed him berating police officers in front of his children. While his talent is undeniable, the off-field drama has essentially made him untouchable for the time being. Sanders is hoping to help change that.