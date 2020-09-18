Deion Sanders to become Jackson State head coach despite Under Armour deal

Deion Sanders is expected to be named the next head football coach at Jackson State, though there is one hiccup.

HCBU Sports’ Kendrick Marshall reported on Thursday that Sanders would become the school’s new head football coach. He says a press conference regarding the announcement is expected to come on Monday.

One issue with the deal is that Sanders’ personal endorsement deal with Under Armour is in conflict with the school’s deal with Nike. Marshall says the sides are expected to work things out regardless.

Sanders recently left NFL Network over a contract issue and signed on to join Barstool Sports. He joined the emerging sports media and comedy brand with the understanding that he still wanted to explore coaching.

Sanders, 53, has been linked to the Jackson State job since John Hendrick was let go in August.

A former 8-time Pro Bowler as a player, Sanders has experience coaching at the high school level. He will have his work cut out for him at a school that hasn’t had a winning record since 2013.