Report: Deion Sanders likely to be head coach candidate at Jackson State

Deion Sanders may be on his way to accomplishing his aim of becoming a college football coach.

Sanders is expected to be a candidate for the Jackson State head coach position, according to Zach Barnett of Football Scoop. The school fired head coach John Hendrick earlier Monday.

Sanders would instantly become the highest-profile candidate. The 53-year-old would also be one of the biggest names coaching in the FCS. He would be facing a rebuilding job, as the Tigers have not finished above .500 since 2013. He would have extensive time to get into the job, as the SWAC will not be playing games this fall.

Beyond his two-sport career in football and baseball, Sanders is known for his tenure as an NFL analyst. He recently left NFL Network to join Barstool Sports, which has pledged support for his efforts to become a coach.

Sanders had a pretty ambitious target for when he would begin his coaching career. It appears that he might actually meet it after all.