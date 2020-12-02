Deion Sanders wants Falcons to hire Rex Ryan

Deion Sanders has a bold plan for what the Atlanta Falcons need to do.

Sanders appeared on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on Sunday night to recap Week 12 of the NFL season with the hosts. The three men were talking about the Falcons and whether Raheem Morris might keep the head coaching job as has been rumored.

That’s when Sanders talked about the direction he wants to see the Falcons take.

“They need a defensive guy. Honestly, if they could somehow convince a guy like Rex Ryan to take over the defense, they would be phenomenal. You need a real defensive mind to do something with that defense. That’s the kind of guy you need,” Sanders said.

Deion began his career with the Falcons and played five seasons for them, so he has some vested interest in seeing them succeed. He thinks Rex would provide a big fix. It’s unclear whether Sanders would want Rex as a head coach or defensive coordinator, but he wants Ryan in there.

Ryan was the defensive coordinator for the Ravens from 2005-2008 and coached Sanders in the Hall of Famer’s final season in 2005. Ryan then became the head coach of the Jets and later the Bills. Ryan is 61-66 overall as a head coach and 4-2 in the playoffs. He hasn’t coached since 2016 and has instead continued to make noise as a TV analyst.

The Falcons are 4-7 and ranked No. 27 in the league in yards allowed and No. 17 in points allowed.