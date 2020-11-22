Raheem Morris the favorite to become Falcons’ full-time head coach?

The Atlanta Falcons will be looking for a head coach this offseason after they fired Dan Quinn five games into the season, but they may not have to search very far.

The Falcons have played well since former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was promoted to interim head coach. The results have impressed ownership and the front office, and Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Morris is a viable candidate to be named Atlanta’s full-time head coach.

Morris has led the Falcons to a 3-1 record since Quinn was fired. The only loss was when Atlanta fell 23-22 to the Detroit Lions after Todd Gurley committed one of the most costly blunders of the season. Atlanta could easily be undefeated under Morris, so his name should be at or near the top of the team’s list for head coaching candidates.

As La Canfora notes, the Falcons also like that Morris has experience on both sides of the ball. The 44-year-old was a wide receivers coach at one point in Atlanta, so he is more than just a defensive mind.

Morris has certainly made some mistakes, but he walked into an ugly situation and has steadied the ship. He may be the best man for the job going forward.