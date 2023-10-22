Dejected Lions fan goes viral during blowout loss to Ravens

The Detroit Lions have their fans going through it once again.

The NFC North-leading Lions took a major step backward in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens. They got thoroughly embarrassed for all 60 minutes, losing 38-6 as they allowed Baltimore to get into the end zone five times and managed barely 300 yards of total offense themselves.

At halftime of the game (at which point Detroit was already down 28-0), the FOX cameras panned to one particular Lions fan in the stands. Completely decked out in Lions gear (including even blue-and-white face paint), the fan looked like Richard Sherman at the end of Super Bowl XLIX. All that they could do was pull down their Lions beanie to cover their face in shame.

Check it out.

Though those kinds of looks from Detroit fans have been a staple for most of the last decade or so, they had gotten a welcome reprieve this year thanks to the Lions’ 5-1 start to the season. Even with the loss on Sunday, Detroit still maintains a healthy multi-game lead atop their division.

That is at least one good reason for that Lions fan to smile in spite of the bad blowout. Plus at least they did not end up losing their teeth like this fellow NFL fan recently did.