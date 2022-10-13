Demarcus Lawrence sends major warning to Jalen Hurts

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence ramped up the rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles a bit more on Thursday.

Lawrence was asked about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ breakout season, but he clearly was not impressed. Lawrence said there is no way of telling how good Hurts is because he “hasn’t played the Cowboys yet.”

DeMarcus Lawrence when asked if Philly QB Jalen Hurts is playing better. “Has he played us?” Lawrence asked. “All right. “All you need to write is be hasn’t played the Cowboys yet, so we don’t know how good he is.” — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) October 13, 2022

Lawrence did concede that the Eagles were likely the best offense the Cowboys have faced this season, but Dallas would not be scared of them.

This will probably wind up being bulletin board material in Philadelphia, though Lawrence is unlikely to care. Plus, Hurts has won praise from a Cowboys legend, so it is not as if others aren’t impressed by the quarterback.

Hurts definitely looks to be having a breakout year and has six touchdowns on the season so far. He has also been handling the media a lot differently than Lawrence is here, so it remains to be seen how well the Cowboys’ approach will work.