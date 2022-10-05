 Skip to main content
Jalen Hurts chastises reporters for press conference questions

October 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts seems to have his focus in the right place for Week 5, at least judging from his responses to questions during his Wednesday media availability.

Hurts attracted attention when he appeared on Monday’s “ManningCast” on ESPN2 as a guest, wearing a hoodie that sent a pretty clear message to his critics.

Both the appearance and the hoodie were topics of conversation at Wednesday’s press conference. Hurts concluded, however, by chastising reporters for their lack of questions about the Arizona Cardinals, the Eagles’ Week 5 opposition.

“I didn’t get any questions about the Cardinals,” Hurts said. “This is a really good team. They have a really good defense, disruptive up front, they have speed on the back end. Let’s not set the precedent for that. This is a good football team.”

Hurts could have just left without acknowledging this, but kudos to him for demonstrating that he is taking his opposition seriously.

The former Alabama quarterback appears to be in the midst of a breakout season, and is winning plaudits for his leadership. This should only win him more praise in the grand scheme of things.

