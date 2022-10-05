Jalen Hurts chastises reporters for press conference questions

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts seems to have his focus in the right place for Week 5, at least judging from his responses to questions during his Wednesday media availability.

Hurts attracted attention when he appeared on Monday’s “ManningCast” on ESPN2 as a guest, wearing a hoodie that sent a pretty clear message to his critics.

Jalen Hurts’ hoodie on MNF: “God Bless Whoever Hating On Me.” pic.twitter.com/Gmw49sdNoO — Eagles Nation (4-0) (@PHLEaglesNation) October 4, 2022

Both the appearance and the hoodie were topics of conversation at Wednesday’s press conference. Hurts concluded, however, by chastising reporters for their lack of questions about the Arizona Cardinals, the Eagles’ Week 5 opposition.

The media elected to talk about the Manning Cast, words on his shirt & about him getting invites bc he’s winning. Jalen Hurts ends his press conference by saying “y’all ain’t ask about the Cardinals? Don’t get it twisted they a good football team” This guy stays focused #Eagles pic.twitter.com/aClwS2fM30 — Philly Talk Podcast (@Philly_Mike25) October 5, 2022

“I didn’t get any questions about the Cardinals,” Hurts said. “This is a really good team. They have a really good defense, disruptive up front, they have speed on the back end. Let’s not set the precedent for that. This is a good football team.”

Hurts could have just left without acknowledging this, but kudos to him for demonstrating that he is taking his opposition seriously.

The former Alabama quarterback appears to be in the midst of a breakout season, and is winning plaudits for his leadership. This should only win him more praise in the grand scheme of things.