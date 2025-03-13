DeMarcus Lawrence takes shot at Cowboys after signing with Seahawks

DeMarcus Lawrence has officially left the Dallas Cowboys, and he certainly does not sound disappointed about it.

Lawrence was officially introduced as a member of the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, but took time to take a shot at the Cowboys on the way out. In an interview with Seahawks writer Brian Nemhauser, Lawrence admitted that he still considers the city of Dallas to be home, but that he simply was not going to win a Super Bowl there.

“Dallas is my home. I made my home there,” Lawrence said. “My family lives there. I’m forever going to be there. But I know for sure I’m never going to win a Super Bowl there.”

Dec 23, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence may be saying that because he has officially left the team and tied himself to Seattle for the next three seasons. However, this certainly reads like a shot at the Cowboys and where they are at as an organization.

The Cowboys did make the playoffs in six of Lawrence’s 11 seasons with the organization. However, they did not come particularly close to winning a title, and never even reached the NFC Championship game.

That lack of success does not appear likely to change in the near future. The Cowboys went 7-10 last season, and they have made it pretty clear that they are not planning any aggressive moves before the start of the 2025 campaign. If anything, they might take another step back. While they expect to get the likes of Dak Prescott back and healthy, that may be canceled out by things like Lawrence’s exit and some other major departures.

The Seahawks also missed the playoffs in 2024, but they finished 10-7 and only narrowly missed the playoffs. They are definitely closer to title contention than the Cowboys are right now. Lawrence is simply speaking the truth.