Jerry Jones answers whether Cowboys will be signing players in free agency

Dallas Cowboys fans should not hold their breath waiting for the team to make a big splash in free agency this offseason.

The legal tampering period for free agency in the NFL begins on Monday. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked Wednesday at Zack Martin’s retirement press conference about the team’s free agency plans and told fans to temper their expectations.

“I don’t think aggressive is the right word. … I’m not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids,” Jones said, according to Jon Machota.

Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jones believes the Cowboys can address most of their needs through the NFL Draft.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked about the team looking to be more aggressive in free agency: “I don’t think aggressive is the right word. … I’m not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids.” Jones thinks they can fill most of their voids in the draft — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 5, 2025

Cowboys fans probably won’t enjoy hearing that.

The Cowboys were quiet in free agency last year and passed on Derrick Henry, which became a major point of criticism for the team. If the team doesn’t add in free agency and then fails to show better on-field results in 2025, you can bet that Cowboys fans will be all over the team.

Dallas has already seen Martin retire. They agreed to a 4-year, $80 million extension with Osa Odighizuwa, and the team restructured the contract of Dak Prescott to give themselves more flexibility. They also still have to work out a long-term deal with Micah Parsons.

Dallas has a lot of work to do to overtake the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.