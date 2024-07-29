DeMarcus Ware summoned for drug test by Cowboys thanks to funny mix-up

Longtime Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Ware is not making a comeback, but you could forgive him for thinking someone asked him to thanks to a message he inadvertently got on Sunday.

Ware on Monday posted to Instagram a screenshot of a text he received from Cowboys head trainer Jim Maurer. The text was summoning Ware, who retired in 2017 and last played for Dallas in 2013, for a drug test on Monday ahead of the start of training camp.

Ware and Maurer spoke on the phone, and the text had been intended for current Cowboys pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence. It was still enough to inspire Ware to film a brief video jokingly hinting at a comeback.

Though Ware finished his career with the Denver Broncos, many still remember him as a Dallas Cowboy and he still has a strong affinity for the team. It’s probably not strong enough to get him to come back at age 41, but the text was still good for a laugh.