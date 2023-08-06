DeMarcus Ware reveals he had near-death experience during college

DeMarcus Ware turned in an excellent 12-year NFL career, culminating in his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction Saturday. However, one fateful night decades ago could have ended his story before it even began.

Ware was emotional as he commemorated his life and career while on stage at Tom Benson Stadium. In his induction speech, he opened up about a life-threatening situation he had yet to divulge to the public. During a trip home from college, the then-Troy University student was assaulted during a parking lot party.

“Without warning, I was knocked across the head with a gun,” Ware said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini and Jake Trotter. “A knife dropped to the ground and I picked it up. And when I looked up, all I could see was the potential shooter’s eyes and a gun barrel pressed against my head. All I heard was my family say, ‘Don’t kill him.’

“There was an eerie silence after which I simply said, ‘This isn’t me,’ and I dropped the knife.”

Ware called the moment his “turning point” and saw it as a second chance from God to continue on with his life. Ware admitted that the moment reverberated in his head for years. He used it as his internal flame that fueled his success on the field and in life.

On top of his own brush with death, Ware also had a touching gesture for his teammates who had died in recent years.

Ware finished his career as the all-time sacks leader (117.0) for the Dallas Cowboys. He also won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015.