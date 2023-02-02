DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos

DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance.

Ryans was introduced by the Texans on Thursday and was asked how difficult it was for him to reject the Broncos to take the Houston job. Ryans did not have anything negative to say about the Broncos, but he made clear that it “wasn’t a difficult decision” between the two franchises.

DeMeco Ryans on the Denver Broncos' interest in him: 'We're thankful for the Broncos. It wasn't a difficult decision to come to H-town. It was very easy.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 2, 2023

In fairness to the Broncos, some of Ryans’ enthusiasm for Houston comes from the fact that he started his playing career there and spent six seasons with the Texans. Still, this has to sting a little bit from Denver’s perspective, especially since one report indicated they were apparently desperate to hire Ryans.

Denver did not do badly, as they ultimately hired Sean Payton as their new head coach. That may work out for them, but after a search that led to a lot of public rejection and hints of desperation, Ryans’ comments provide a fitting end to the saga.