Did Broncos make last-ditch attempt at luring Jim Harbaugh?

The Denver Broncos’ coaching search appears to be in an uncertain spot, and may have led them back to a candidate that was seemingly out of the picture already.

Denver7 insider Troy Renck said he believes, based on speaking to sources, that the Broncos circled back to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh even after the announcement that he would remain with the Wolverines.

From talking to sources I firmly believe they circled back to Harbaugh w no luck. Was definitely worth it until has new contract. If Ryans goes to Texans — and it’s clearly trending that way — then it gets sticky. Do you open up to Gannon? Others? Or go to Evero? Shaw? #Denver7 https://t.co/aaqqEtGVyL — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 28, 2023

The Broncos appear to think very highly of San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, but Ryans might prefer to take a different job. That might leave Denver in a very difficult spot, as one other target has taken himself out of consideration and another seems to have some reservations about the job.

Harbaugh announced on Jan. 16 that he would remain at Michigan for at least another season after another round of flirtations with NFL teams. He has yet to actually sign a new contract since then, so it would make sense for the Broncos to test his resolve, but they are apparently out of luck.