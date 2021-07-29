Saints’ Deonte Harris likely to be suspended after DUI arrest

The New Orleans Saints could be without their most dangerous return man at the start of the season, as wide receiver Deonte Harris is facing a suspension over a recent arrest.

According to court records obtained by Amie Just of NOLA.com, Harris was arrested in Towson, Md., on July 16 for suspicion of driving while under the influence. He was also issued several citations including negligent driving, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device instructions, and exceeding the speed limit. Police say Harris was stopped for driving 77 mph in a 55-mph zone.

The NFL typically hands down a two-game suspension for a player’s first DUI offense. While the league is still investigating the incident, a two-game ban seems likely for Harris.

Harris was named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in his rookie season two years ago after he led the NFL punt returns, combined returns and punt return yards. He missed some time due to injury last year.

The Saints were dealt a major blow recently when star wide receiver Michael Thomas had to undergo ankle surgery. He is expected to miss several games at the start of the season. If Harris is suspended, that will make New Orleans even thinner at the wide receiver position.