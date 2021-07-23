Michael Thomas to miss significant portion of season with ankle injury

The New Orleans Saints are entering the season with a new starting quarterback for the first time in 15 years, and they will also begin the year without their best wide receiver.

Thomas will miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Pro Bowler had the procedure in June and is expected to miss four months, so he could be out for several games.

Thomas originally injured the ankle in Week 1 last season. He played in just seven games and caught 40 passes for 438 yards, which was by far the lowest output of his five NFL seasons. Thomas failed to catch a touchdown pass, and it was the first time in his career he had less than 1,000 yards.

The Saints were obviously hopeful that Thomas’ ankle would heal with treatment and rehab, but that did not happen. With Thomas now out and an uncertain situation at quarterback, it’s hard to know what to expect from Sean Payton’s team in 2021.