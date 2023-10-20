Derek Carr blows up on Chris Olave after incompletion

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr did not appear to have a good time during the Saints’ Thursday night matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Carr’s Saints lost 31-24 to the Jaguars at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. But even before the result was final, there were several instances wherein Carr expressed his frustration over his team’s seemingly disjointed offense.

The 32-year-old QB looked livid while talking to offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael over a botched play in the third quarter involving Alvin Kamara (video here).

Carr blew up again less than five minutes into the fourth quarter.

The Saints were facing 3rd-and-5 from their own 12-yard line while trailing 24-16. Carr ended up throwing the ball out of bounds and immediately called out wide receiver Chris Olave. The 23-year-old wideout appeared to give up on his route while running down the right sideline.

“What are you doing? Run!” Carr was seen mouthing on the broadcast.

Derek Carr and his WRs have been out of synch all night and Carr has had enough…

pic.twitter.com/ve0OmtTwW4 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 20, 2023

New Orleans also had a golden opportunity to tie the game up in the final minute. However, Carr’s high-arcing toss to Saints tight end Foster Moreau was inexplicably dropped in the end zone.

The Saints’ record dips to 3-4 after the loss. They have now lost four of their last five games through Week 7.