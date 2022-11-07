Jeff Saturday’s old tweet about Raiders goes viral

Jeff Saturday will face the Las Vegas Raiders in his first game as interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and it does not sound like he thinks very highly of his opponent.

Saturday, a former Colts center who was a six-time Pro Bowl selection with the team, has worked as an analyst for ESPN since 2013. One of the most recent observations he shared on Twitter came in Week 8, when he bluntly stated that the “Raiders look horrible.”

Colts (+6) vs. Raiders this Sunday ✍️ Jeff Saturday's first game as interim head coach 🍿 pic.twitter.com/nDYdICairX — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 7, 2022

Obviously, Saturday had no clue he would become the interim head coach of the Colts just eight days after he sent that tweet. He was also making a very fair observation, as the Raiders lost that game 24-0 to the New Orleans Saints. They were downright horrendous, and everyone on the team would likely agree that they looked terrible at the time.

Of course, that does not mean Josh McDaniels will pass up the opportunity to use Saturday’s tweet as bulletin-board material. The Raiders should be able to beat the Colts at home, anyway, but they might have a little extra juice now.