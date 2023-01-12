Derek Carr sends clear message about his future with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to have unofficially moved on from Derek Carr.

Carr shared a lengthy message on social media Thursday bidding farewell to the Raiders and their fans. The veteran quarterback began the statement by saying it “breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person.” Carr then went on to thank the cities of Oakland and Las Vegas and the fans who have supported him.

Carr also addressed what he previously said about how he would rather retire than play for another team. He put any retirement talk to rest by saying the “fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages.” You can read the full message below:

The statement came shortly after Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Raiders have started to evaluate the trade market for Carr. They have until Feb. 15 (the third day of the waiver period) to make a decision on Carr before $40 million of his base salary over the next two seasons becomes fully guaranteed. If Las Vegas is going to trade the veteran quarterback, an agreement would have to be in place before then.

If the Raiders do not find a trade suitor for Carr, they can still cut him by the Feb. 15 deadline and get out from under the $40 million. Reports have indicated they are willing to go that route, which would cost them about $5 million in dead salary cap money.

We know of at least one team that may have interest in Carr. The problem for the Raiders will be that it is clear Carr is not returning to Las Vegas, which limits their leverage in trade discussions.

Carr, 31, threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his first season playing under new head coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders appear to have their sights set on making a huge splash to replace him.