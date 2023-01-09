AFC team reportedly preparing to make run at Tom Brady

Tom Brady has yet to say whether he will continue his NFL career next season, but there is at least one team that is already trying to formulate a plan to sign the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Albert Breer of The MMQB said on “The Dan Patrick Show” Monday that it is “a fact” that the Raiders are talking behind closed doors about trying to land Brady.

“I can tell you unequivocally, this is a fact, the Raiders are looking into it,” Breer said. “The Raiders are looking into going and acquiring Tom Brady. I’m not saying they’re contacting him because that’s not allowed, but this is something that the Raiders are doing their research on.”

Breer said the same is true of Jimmy Garoppolo, who is also set to become a free agent. The NFL insider explained that the Raiders were originally planning for Carr to serve as a bridge quarterback for them when they signed him to a three-year extension prior to the season. Las Vegas envisioned a scenario like when Alex Smith kept the Kansas City Chiefs competitive before Patrick Mahomes came along. They now believe Garoppolo could potentially be that player.

Obviously, Brady would bring a different set of circumstances.

“Are they willing to throw that idea overboard for a potential one-and-done situation with Brady? Brady’s not gonna be that guy. If Brady comes in, you are loading up the roster,” Breer said.

You can hear more below:

Brady will turn 46 this offseason. If he does keep playing and joins a new team, the goal will immediately be to gear up for a Super Bowl run in 2023. The risk, of course, is setting yourself up to struggle for several years after Brady leaves.

Raiders owner Mark Davis seems willing to take that risk. The same may not be true for Josh McDaniels, who has a close relationship with Brady from the time McDaniels spent as offensive coordinator in New England.

If the Raiders have a chance to sign Brady this winter, it is hard to envision them passing it up. Their previous coach already did that. Davis probably would not let it happen again.