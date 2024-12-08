Saints get bad injury news on Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints have suffered some rough injury luck with their quarterback for the second week in a row.

Last week, Taysom Hill suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his knee. This weekend, it was Derek Carr who got hurt.

Carr suffered a fracture in his non-throwing hand during the New Orleans Saints’ 14-11 win over the New York Giants. The injury occurred when Carr went airborne and landed on his left hand while trying to leap for more yardage.

somebody tell klint kubiak that derek carr is NOT taysom hill pic.twitter.com/q3mFA0u8Cl — Trace (@yfntrace) December 8, 2024

Carr went all-out on that play and was 20/31 for 219 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception in the game. He also rushed 2 times for 12 yards, including that play where he got hurt. Jake Haener came on in relief after Carr got hurt.

Haener is the Saints’ backup, while Spencer Rattler is their third-string quarterback. Hill also has experience playing quarterback, which is why he was mentioned previously in this story. But Hill primarily played tight end prior to suffering his season-ending injury.

The Saints are 5-8 this season. Carr missed three games earlier in the year due to an oblique injury. Both Haener and Rattler got opportunities at quarterback while Carr was out due to the oblique injury.