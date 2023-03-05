Report: Derek Carr drawing interest from at least 5 teams

The New York Jets have publicly courted Derek Carr more than any other team, but they are reportedly far from the only potential suitor for the veteran quarterback.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that the New Orleans Saints believe they have made a “compelling case” to sign sign Carr. The Carolina Panthers also remain a “factor,” though they hold the No. 9 overall pick in the draft and could either select a quarterback there or attempt to trade up.

That makes three known teams in the Carr sweepstakes, but Fowler says there are more. At least two other teams in addition to the aforementioned three have reached out to Carr in recent weeks.

It is possible those mystery teams are simply doing some due diligence on Carr. There is also a chance Carr’s representatives are leaking information to build as strong of a market as possible for the veteran quarterback.

Either way, Carr seems to have multiple options. One head coach has made a very strong pitch to the 31-year-old, but others might be doing the same behind closed doors.

Carr passed for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with the Raiders last season. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback led his former team to two playoff appearances in eight seasons.

