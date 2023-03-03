Jets coach has flattering comparison for Derek Carr

The New York Jets have been aggressive in their pursuit of free-agent quarterback Derek Carr, and it certainly sounds like head coach Robert Saleh believes Carr can take the team to the next level.

Saleh on Thursday spoke with reporters about what Carr might be able to bring to the Jets. He compared Carr’s situation to when Matthew Stafford left the Detroit Lions.

“He’s been asked to do a lot in his career. I think he’s more in line with what Stafford’s career has been,” Saleh said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “If you can just get him to a place that can surround him with all the pieces to just allow him to play quarterback 10-15 times a game, it would be pretty cool. He’s a solid young man”

Stafford, of course, played on a lot of losing teams with the Detroit Lions. He then led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory the first season after they acquired him in a blockbuster trade with Detroit.

That was Saleh’s not-so-subtle way of saying he thinks Carr can do the same. The Jets reportedly pitched Carr on that idea and even more when they met with him last month.

Carr has received interest from multiple teams, but none have been more open about wanting to sign him than the Jets.