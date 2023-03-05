Report: Derek Carr has 1 preferred team in free agency

Derek Carr has multiple suitors in free agency, but the quarterback reportedly has one team that he would prefer to land with.

Carr has a “slight lean” toward joining the New York Jets, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Carr has also received interest elsewhere, most prominently from the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. But the Jets are the team that has, to date, made the best impression on the quarterback.

While the #Panthers and #Saints remain in the conversation for Derek Carr, the former Pro Bowl quarterback has a slight lean toward the #Jets as his next home as of now, per source. Nothing is final, but Jets — who are linked to Aaron Rodgers — have made an impression. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 5, 2023

The Jets have already hosted Carr for a visit and have been rather public in their courtship of him. The team is in search of a veteran quarterback to start next year, and Carr ticks all the boxes. Similarly, the Jets have a competitive roster and could certainly be a playoff contender with improved quarterback play.

Whether Carr ends up with the Jets or not is dependent on things that are out of his control. There is some suggestion that the Jets might be Aaron Rodgers’ most likely destination if he plays in 2023. If that happens and the Jets prioritize Rodgers, Carr will have to look elsewhere.