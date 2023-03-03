Schefter: Aaron Rodgers likely choosing between retirement and 1 AFC team

Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating whether he wants to play next season, and one prominent NFL insider is under the impression that returning to the Green Bay Packers may no longer be an option for the star quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an update on the Rodgers situation during Friday’s edition of “SportsCenter.” Schefter said he believes Rodgers will ultimately have to choose between two options — retirement or playing for the New York Jets.

“My sense is there continues to be more and more signs about him leaving Green Bay. And I think in the end, my sense is ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to play elsewhere, which would be really the New York Jets, or whether he wants to retire,” Schefter said, as transcribed by Erin Walsh of Bleacher Report. “To me, those are the two most logical options and the two most likely scenarios here. But again, we have not heard from Aaron Rodgers himself.”

The Jets have been linked to Rodgers since before the start of the offseason. They are openly searching for a major upgrade at the quarterback position, though they seem to have focused their efforts on another veteran. Should Rodgers express a desire to play for them, they would likely drop everything they are doing and try to work out a trade with Green Bay.

Rodgers seemed to hint during a recent interview that he is choosing between retirement and playing for a new team. The most surprising aspect Schefter’s opinion is that the reporter does not think there are teams other than the Jets that are realistic options for Rodgers.

If Rodgers wants a trade and/or the Packers decide a divorce is best, we can think of at least one other team that would almost certainly enter the mix.