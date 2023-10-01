Derek Carr reportedly could make stunningly quick return from injury

Derek Carr apparently heals like Bionic Man.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that there is now suddenly optimism that the New Orleans Saints quarterback Carr will play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Rapoport, characterizing the situation as “against all odds,” notes that Carr already practiced in a limited capacity on Friday.

The former Pro Bowler Carr was injured in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers when his right shoulder slammed into the turf on a Rashan Gary sack (video here). Carr was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in the shoulder and even had to be taken to the hospital at one point.

An AC joint sprain is usually a multi-week injury, but it varies on a case-by-case basis (depending on swelling and overall mobility). The Saints could always decide to hold Carr out as a precaution anyway (turning the keys for the week over to backup quarterback Jameis Winston). But ahead of a fairly important divisional game against a team currently tied with the Saints atop the standings, that is really welcome news that Carr somehow has a chance of not missing any time at all.