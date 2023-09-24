Derek Carr taken to hospital for concerning reason

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but he was taken to the hospital for a more concerning reason.

Carr left Lambeau Field and was taken to the hospital for additional testing, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Saints wanted to have Carr checked for potential internal injuries.

#Saints QB Derek Carr is being taken to a local hospital to run additional tests after having X-Rays at the stadium, sources say. They will check for, among other things, internal injuries. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

Carr was hit hard into the turf on a Rashan Gary sack (video here). The Saints characterized his injury as a shoulder issue, but there appear to be additional concerns.

The Saints led 17-0 when Carr got hurt, but the Packers came back to win 18-17 after his departure. That may be a lesser issue right now, as Carr may have to miss time depending on the severity of the injury.