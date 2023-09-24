 Skip to main content
Derek Carr taken to hospital for concerning reason

September 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Derek Carr throws a pass at the Pro Bowl

Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; AFC quarterback Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders (4) during Pro Bowl Games practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but he was taken to the hospital for a more concerning reason.

Carr left Lambeau Field and was taken to the hospital for additional testing, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Saints wanted to have Carr checked for potential internal injuries.

Carr was hit hard into the turf on a Rashan Gary sack (video here). The Saints characterized his injury as a shoulder issue, but there appear to be additional concerns.

The Saints led 17-0 when Carr got hurt, but the Packers came back to win 18-17 after his departure. That may be a lesser issue right now, as Carr may have to miss time depending on the severity of the injury.

Derek Carr
.

