 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 15, 2023

Derek Carr being recruited by 1 star defender

February 15, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Derek Carr yelling

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

One star defender is putting on his recruiting pants this week.

Veteran quarterback Derek Carr was officially released on Tuesday by the Las Vegas Raiders, making him a free agent. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan wasted zero time recruiting Carr. Tagging Carr in a tweet, Jordan asked him if he wanted to “swap out black and silver and fall in luv with BLACK & GOLD.” Jordan also posted an edited photo of Carr in a Saints uniform.

The eight-time Pro Bowler Jordan knows what his team needs. Ever since Drew Brees retired, the Saints have gotten underwhelming quarterback play from Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton. While Taysom Hill is also on the roster and is a fine talent, he is more of a gadget player than a true QB.

Indeed, Carr has had pretty strong links to New Orleans since he fell out of favor with the Raiders. But the Saints will face some competition for him from at least one other quarterback-needy team.

Article Tags

Cam JordanDerek CarrNew Orleans Saints
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus