Derek Carr being recruited by 1 star defender

One star defender is putting on his recruiting pants this week.

Veteran quarterback Derek Carr was officially released on Tuesday by the Las Vegas Raiders, making him a free agent. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan wasted zero time recruiting Carr. Tagging Carr in a tweet, Jordan asked him if he wanted to “swap out black and silver and fall in luv with BLACK & GOLD.” Jordan also posted an edited photo of Carr in a Saints uniform.

I know I said adios to social media but @derekcarrqb I know it may be too soon but it’s also Valentine’s Day are you are you trynna swap out black and silver and fall in luv with BLACK & GOLD? 😅🫶 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 14, 2023

The eight-time Pro Bowler Jordan knows what his team needs. Ever since Drew Brees retired, the Saints have gotten underwhelming quarterback play from Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton. While Taysom Hill is also on the roster and is a fine talent, he is more of a gadget player than a true QB.

Indeed, Carr has had pretty strong links to New Orleans since he fell out of favor with the Raiders. But the Saints will face some competition for him from at least one other quarterback-needy team.