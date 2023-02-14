Derek Carr linked to 2 teams after Raiders officially release him

Derek Carr is officially no longer a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the veteran quarterback has already been linked to two NFC teams.

The Raiders released Carr on Tuesday, which was the final day they could have him on their roster before owing him another $40.4 million in guaranteed money. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carr is expected to draw interest from the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and other teams.

The Saints and Raiders had the framework in place for a Carr trade, but Carr blocked the deal by refusing to waive his no-trade clause. He did that knowing Las Vegas had no intention of keeping him on the roster and would release him Tuesday. Carr can now start fresh with a new contract rather than having to restructure.

Carr is said to still have interest in the Saints, and it would obviously be better for New Orleans if they are able to sign him without having to give anything up.

The Panthers are in the market for a veteran quarterback after failed experiments with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. They recently hired Frank Reich — a former NFL quarterback — as their head coach. Reich has a long history of getting the most out of quarterbacks he has coached, which should appeal to Carr.

There is at least one other team that will likely reach out to Carr. Though he had just 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and is coming off one of his worst NFL seasons, Carr should have options.