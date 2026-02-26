Derek Carr ‘very serious’ about coming out of retirement

The return of Philip Rivers last season may have inspired another former quarterback to want to do the same.

4-time Pro Bowl QB Derek Carr is reportedly “very serious” about making an NFL comeback. According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, there is a “strong belief” among NFL teams that Carr is interested in coming out of retirement for the right team. Per the report, there is “real interest” in Carr’s services.

Carr’s rights still belong to the New Orleans Saints, meaning any team that wants to acquire Carr would likely have to give up some draft compensation to do so.

There were rumblings earlier this month about . He later qualified those reports, indicating that he would only do so under two conditions: that he was 100% healthy and that the team signing him had serious Super Bowl aspirations.

The 34-year-old QB after it was revealed that he needed season-ending shoulder surgery. Carr stated that he while sitting out the entire season.

After a year of recovery, Carr may finally be ready to take a Super Bowl contender’s team’s money.