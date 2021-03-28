Video: This Derrick Henry workout is intense

If you’re wondering how Derrick Henry is able to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season, his workouts might give you a hint.

The 27-year-old doesn’t mess around in the weight room. Take a look at this video, which shows Henry combining a strength and balance exercise.

Did you see that? He was doing pushups against an unstable band, while on a balance ball, and with a weighted heavy chain around his neck.

Henry has some special gifts. He has sprinter speed at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds. But he also maximizes his gifts by working his tail off, as this video shows.

The Beast from Yulee has won the NFL rushing title two years in a row. He rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He also gave his Titans teammates some nice customized gifts to celebrate his big season.