Derrick Henry trade not going to happen?

The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching and rumors continue to heat up. Among them is speculation that the Tennessee Titans might trade running back Derrick Henry, but perhaps you shouldn’t hold your breath on that.

During an appearance on Friday’s edition of NFL Live, ESPN insider Jeff Darlington reported that Henry is likely to stay put due to a lack of interest around the league.

“Derrick Henry has not expressed his frustration by any means. Instead, he’s still very impactful for the Titans, but there is some wonder whether they’d move Derrick Henry because he is in the final season of his contract. But right now they’re not getting much interest, and I do not sense that this is going to be a trade that does happen. I feel like the Titans are still committed to Henry, and he too is happy to be there,” Darlington said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz previously reported that “everyone” on the Titans is available for trade given their 2-4 start and potential firesale, but that’s only half of the equation.

The 29-year-old Henry, who is in the final year of a four-year contract, is currently 11th in the league with 425 rushing yards. He’s scored just three touchdowns on the ground, which is 10th among running backs.

If the Titans, who are returning from their bye week, fall to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, expect the Henry rumors to heat back up despite Darlington’s report. However, if Tennessee is able to pick up a victory and keep their slim and fading playoff hopes alive, they may be more keen to keep one of the NFL’s most productive backs of the past five seasons.