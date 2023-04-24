Titans GM responds to Derrick Henry trade rumor

If the Tennessee Titans have any interest in trading running back Derrick Henry, they are not admitting to it publicly.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon said Monday that the team has not fielded any trade calls on Henry, and blamed uninformed speculation for fanning the rumors.

“It is what it is,” Carthon said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I know people have a job to do to speculate and put things out and hope that it sticks, hope that they’re right.”

A set of rumors late last week suggested that the Philadelphia Eagles were closing in on a trade for Henry, but it does not appear that was ever happening. Still, the rumor warranted a denial from the Titans, who had earlier refuted reports that the team was shopping him.

Henry is entering the final season of a 4-year, $50 million deal, which is almost certainly fueling the speculation. The veteran has been one of the most durable backs in the league in recent seasons and was back at it again in 2022, leading the league with 349 carries while playing in 16 games. That workload got him 1,538 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.