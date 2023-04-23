Report addresses Derrick Henry to Eagles trade rumor

A report on Saturday night addressed the rumor about a potential Derrick Henry trade to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former NFL player and current TV host Akbar Gbajabiamila said via Twitter Friday that Henry was “headed” to the Eagles.

BREAKING: Move out the way, Derrick Henry (@KingHenry_2) is headed to The @Eagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/RQCfURvmn8 — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) April 22, 2023

The rumor got some attention but wasn’t taken too seriously due to the source, and also because no reputable reporters confirmed the rumor.

On Saturday night, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said that a Henry trade to the Eagles was not happening.

Henry is making $10.5 million this season, which is his final year under contract. Florio says that Henry’s contract status likely would impact any potential trades. The belief is that Henry would likely want a new contract from any team that acquires him.

Henry is entering his 8th season in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans running back had 1,538 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns and a league-high 349 attempts last season. He also caught 33 passes for 398 yards, both of which were career-high marks.

The 29-year-old has had heavy workloads over the last few seasons but continues to be effective.