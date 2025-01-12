Derrick Henry unleashes wicked stiff-arm in Wild Card game
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry on Saturday reminded fans why he’s the stiff-arm king of the NFL.
Henry’s Ravens hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Wild Card clash at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. With 6:17 left in the first quarter, the Ravens had 1st-and-10 at the Steelers’ 46-yard line.
The Ravens snapped the ball directly into Henry’s hands. The 5-time Pro Bowler found a crease and easily got the first down. He was bursting past the 25-yard line when Steelers defenders finally caught up to him.
Before he was taken down, Henry used a massive stiff-arm to slam All-Pro defender Minkah Fitzpatrick to the ground for additional yardage.
KING THINGS
Tune in on Prime! pic.twitter.com/eIKDlBFTmW
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 12, 2025
Here’s another angle of Henry’s huge 34-yard rush.
The royal stiff arm 👑 pic.twitter.com/OTakYdvxXV
— NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2025
While Henry obviously has a size advantage over Fitzpatrick, it’s still impressive how easily the Ravens star pushed down one of the league’s best safeties.
Henry’s efforts did not come in vain. Baltimore scored a touchdown three plays later thanks to a Lamar Jackson pass to Rashod Bateman on 3rd-and-13.
Lamar to Bateman! @Ravens on the board first.#PITvsBAL on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/hbgHaksoPA
— NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2025
Henry has built up quite the highlight reel of stiff-arms throughout his career. While Saturday’s version was awesome, there’s still nothing that tops Henry’s disrespectful stiff-arm of Josh Norman back in 2020.
The 2020 All-Pro has had a terrific first season in Baltimore. Henry’s 1,921 rushing yards in the regular season ranked second behind Saquon Barkley, while his 16 rushing TDs tied for first in the NFL.