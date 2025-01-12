Derrick Henry unleashes wicked stiff-arm in Wild Card game

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry on Saturday reminded fans why he’s the stiff-arm king of the NFL.

Henry’s Ravens hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Wild Card clash at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. With 6:17 left in the first quarter, the Ravens had 1st-and-10 at the Steelers’ 46-yard line.

The Ravens snapped the ball directly into Henry’s hands. The 5-time Pro Bowler found a crease and easily got the first down. He was bursting past the 25-yard line when Steelers defenders finally caught up to him.

Before he was taken down, Henry used a massive stiff-arm to slam All-Pro defender Minkah Fitzpatrick to the ground for additional yardage.

KING THINGS Tune in on Prime! pic.twitter.com/eIKDlBFTmW — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 12, 2025

Here’s another angle of Henry’s huge 34-yard rush.

The royal stiff arm 👑 pic.twitter.com/OTakYdvxXV — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2025

While Henry obviously has a size advantage over Fitzpatrick, it’s still impressive how easily the Ravens star pushed down one of the league’s best safeties.

Henry’s efforts did not come in vain. Baltimore scored a touchdown three plays later thanks to a Lamar Jackson pass to Rashod Bateman on 3rd-and-13.

Henry has built up quite the highlight reel of stiff-arms throughout his career. While Saturday’s version was awesome, there’s still nothing that tops Henry’s disrespectful stiff-arm of Josh Norman back in 2020.

The 2020 All-Pro has had a terrific first season in Baltimore. Henry’s 1,921 rushing yards in the regular season ranked second behind Saquon Barkley, while his 16 rushing TDs tied for first in the NFL.