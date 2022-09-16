Derwin James body-slamming Travis Kelce gets Jim Ross-WWE treatment

As God is our witness, Travis Kelce was broken in half on Thursday night.

During his team’s Week 2 showdown against the Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James did his best impression of The Undertaker. As Kelce was trying to cross the goal line after a reception late in the third quarter, James halted Kelce right in his tracks and slam-dunked him into the turf. Check it out.

One Twitter user did a major public service by setting the video of Kelce getting folded into a pretzel to the commentary of legendary WWE announcer Jim Ross. Take a listen.

Derwin James tackles Travis Kelce (Jim Ross edition) pic.twitter.com/eifH73k9Fa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 16, 2022

Finishing move jokes aside, that show of strength was no small feat for James. Kelce is one of the most physically intimidating pass-catchers in the league at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. But James made him look like McLovin’ with that emphatic drive into the ground.

Kelce did get the last laugh as Kansas City held on for the 27-24 victory. But it came at the cost of him becoming the latest sports figure to fall victim to the Ross meme.