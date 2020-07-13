DeSean Jackson accepts invitation from Holocaust survivor to visit Auschwitz

DeSean Jackson has accepted an invitation from a Holocaust survivor to visit Auschwitz.

Jackson was fined by the Philadelphia Eagles last week for conduct detrimental to the team for sharing anti-Semitic messages on his Instagram account and doubling down on them.

The veteran wide receiver apologized twice for his messages and expressed that he was uneducated about the matter. He opened himself up to learn more Jewish history and spoke with Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg on a Zoom call last week.

“I grew up in Los Angeles, and never really spent time with anyone from the Jewish community and didn’t know much about their history, this has been such a powerful experience for me to learn and educate myself,” Jackson reportedly said on the call.

According to The Jerusalem Post’s Aaron Reich, during the call, Jackson accepted an invitation to visit Auschwitz. Auschwitz was one of the extermination camps where the Germans sent Jews during World War II. An estimated 1.1 million out of 1.3 million Jews who were rounded up and sent to the camp via trains were killed. Many of the Jews who arrived were immediately sent to gas chambers and killed.

“I want to take the proper steps to let people know that I never intentionally had any hatred in my heart, I never wanted to put the Jewish community down, I want to educate myself more and help bridge the gaps between all different cultures,” Jackson said.