Eagles keep DeSean Jackson, punish him for detrimental conduct

The Philadelphia Eagles have followed up with an update on their response to DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic social media comments.

In a statement, the Eagles said Jackson has been “penalized for conduct detrimental to the team,” and that he accepted those consequences. He will not be suspended. The statement added that Jackson must “commit to supporting his words with actions” in order to remain with the organization, and the team is “encouraged” by his willingness to do so.

Jackson apologized after sharing anti-Semitic messages incorrectly attributed to Adolf Hitler on his Instagram account. One Jewish NFL player has offered to accompany Jackson to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and an African-American history museum in response to Jackson’s actions.

Jackson played in just three games for the Eagles last season due to injury. The 33-year-old caught a pair of touchdowns in those appearances.