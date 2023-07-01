Ex-Eagles star still holds grudge against Chip Kelly

Chip Kelly left the Philadelphia Eagles over seven years ago, but one former player is still holding a grudge against the ex-coach.

In a recent interview, former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson said he had no respect for Kelly. Jackson, who left the team as a free agent after Kelly’s first season as coach, said Kelly “dismantled” the core of the team and got rid of players who were essential to the franchise’s DNA.

#Eagles legend DeSean Jackson has harsh words for ex-Philadelphia coach Chip Kelly: “I don’t respect Chip Kelly. What he did, you can ask any Eagles fan ever, They’ll tell you the same thing. He dismantled our team. There’s no way you get rid of DeSean Jackson, LeSean McCoy,… pic.twitter.com/q3qUFj1GcP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 1, 2023

“I don’t respect Chip Kelly,” Jackson said. “What he did, you can talk to anybody that was ever a Philadelphia Eagle fan, and they’ll tell you the same thing. He dismantled that team. There was no way you get rid of DeSean Jackson, a LeSean McCoy, a Michael Vick, a Jeremy Maclin. You really broke down a team, bro, and we were Philadelphia.”

Kelly’s tenure with the Eagles began with a pair of 10-6 seasons. However, the coach was granted increased power over roster moves, and it seemed to help lead to ruin. His coaching style was also the subject of a lot of critical rumors.

Jackson was always critical of Kelly, who is now the head coach at UCLA. Kelly has never again reached the same heights he once achieved at Oregon, so Jackson probably feels like he was right all along.