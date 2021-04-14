Deshaun Watson gets one accuser to drop lawsuit

One of the women who was accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault has dropped her lawsuit.

Watson’s attorney Rustin Hardin provided an update on the case to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. He says they have the names of 20 of the 22 women. One woman has dropped her suit, and they are seeking the name of one other accuser.

Watson’s legal team got a legal victory when it was ruled that the women had to be identified. That apparently has led him to begin discussions with the accusers.

Legal cases can often be settled outside of court, typically through an amount of money and other terms agreed upon between the parties. It’s unclear what led the one woman to drop her suit.

The Houston Texans have begun to distance themselves from Watson, who has been their quarterback since 2017. Watson demanded a trade from the team prior to becoming the subject of numerous lawsuits. He could be facing a suspension from the NFL regardless of the outcome of the cases.