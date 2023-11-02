Deshaun Watson makes honest admission about injury comeback

Deshaun Watson’s attempt to return to action in Week 7 went very poorly for him, and he can admit it now with the benefit of hindsight.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback delivered a brutally honest verdict about his comeback attempt, admitting that he “tried to jump the gun” by coming back against the Indianapolis Colts instead of waiting another week.

“We’ve all got to be on the same page,” Watson said Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I told the guys that I was ready Indianapolis week. That was my decision, and look, I wasn’t ready. I tried to jump the gun a little bit and it didn’t go our way. So at the end of the day, you’ve got to listen to the experts and all the things that they did.”

Watson had been dealing with an injured shoulder, and he seemed to re-injure it early in the game. He left in the first quarter and did not return, and wound up missing last Sunday’s game against Seattle as well.

The decision to play Watson, only for him to get hurt again, actually led to the quarterback having to battle back against a narrative that emerged about him. His status for Week 9 has not been decided yet, but he is hopeful of playing against the Arizona Cardinals.