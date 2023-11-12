Deshaun Watson suffers new injury in win over Ravens

The Cleveland Browns pulled out a comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared to suffer a new injury in the process.

Watson was hurt late in the first half and went to the locker room early, with backup PJ Walker replacing him for a final Hail Mary. Watson did return for the second half, but his left foot was in a walking boot after the game.

The quarterback downplayed the issue, admitting he did not feel good but was not concerned about his ability to play next week.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson in a walking boot. Says he doesn’t feel great now but “I’ll be fine.” Adds he’ll be ready to go next Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on his status throughout the week. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 12, 2023

Watson actually played much better in the second half than he did in the first. He went 14-for-14 for 134 yards and a touchdown as the Browns rallied from a 14-point deficit to win.

The quarterback had previously been dealing with a shoulder injury that caused him to miss three full games and most of a fourth. He admitted that he rushed back from it and made things worse, so the Browns will presumably be careful with him moving forward regardless of what he says.