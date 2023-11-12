 Skip to main content
Deshaun Watson suffers new injury in win over Ravens

November 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Browns QB Deshaun Watson on the practice field

Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs a play during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns pulled out a comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared to suffer a new injury in the process.

Watson was hurt late in the first half and went to the locker room early, with backup PJ Walker replacing him for a final Hail Mary. Watson did return for the second half, but his left foot was in a walking boot after the game.

The quarterback downplayed the issue, admitting he did not feel good but was not concerned about his ability to play next week.

Watson actually played much better in the second half than he did in the first. He went 14-for-14 for 134 yards and a touchdown as the Browns rallied from a 14-point deficit to win.

The quarterback had previously been dealing with a shoulder injury that caused him to miss three full games and most of a fourth. He admitted that he rushed back from it and made things worse, so the Browns will presumably be careful with him moving forward regardless of what he says.

