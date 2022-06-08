 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 8, 2022

Deshaun Watson responds to new report via Instagram posting

June 8, 2022
by Larry Brown
Deshaun Watson at a press conference

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson responded on Instagram Tuesday to a report containing details and allegations regarding his behavior with masseuses.

The New York Times published an investigation into Watson and said the Cleveland Browns quarterback received massages from at least 66 massage therapists over a 17-month period.

One of the women who spoke with the Times accused Watson of being persistent in his requests for sexual acts during their massage.

The report was published at a time when two more women have filed lawsuits against Watson, bringing the total to 24 lawsuits.

Watson made his Twitter account private. He posted a reply on his Instagram Story that included some song lyrics that seemed to represent his feelings.

“See, the blogs can’t break me down, see, I’m the voice, I don’t reply
But the rumors y’all done heard, I’ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah.”

Watson has continually denied wrongdoing, saying that any sex that took place between him and any of the massage therapists was consensual.

Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin on Monday responded to the new lawsuit filed against the quarterback.

“We are unable to respond to the new lawsuit at this time. Our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today. Deshaun continues to deny he did anything inappropriate with any of the plaintiffs,” Hardin said in a statement.

Watson was investigated by two separate grand juries in Texas but not indicted.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus