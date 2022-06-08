Deshaun Watson responds to new report via Instagram posting

Deshaun Watson responded on Instagram Tuesday to a report containing details and allegations regarding his behavior with masseuses.

The New York Times published an investigation into Watson and said the Cleveland Browns quarterback received massages from at least 66 massage therapists over a 17-month period.

One of the women who spoke with the Times accused Watson of being persistent in his requests for sexual acts during their massage.

The report was published at a time when two more women have filed lawsuits against Watson, bringing the total to 24 lawsuits.

Watson made his Twitter account private. He posted a reply on his Instagram Story that included some song lyrics that seemed to represent his feelings.

Screenshot from #Browns Deshaun Watson’s Instagram story pic.twitter.com/VeHI5p5VzD — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 7, 2022

“See, the blogs can’t break me down, see, I’m the voice, I don’t reply

But the rumors y’all done heard, I’ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah.”

Watson has continually denied wrongdoing, saying that any sex that took place between him and any of the massage therapists was consensual.

Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin on Monday responded to the new lawsuit filed against the quarterback.

“We are unable to respond to the new lawsuit at this time. Our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today. Deshaun continues to deny he did anything inappropriate with any of the plaintiffs,” Hardin said in a statement.

Watson was investigated by two separate grand juries in Texas but not indicted.