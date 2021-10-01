Deshaun Watson making it easy for NFL to wait on suspension decision?

Deshaun Watson remains under investigation by police after several women accused him of sexual assault, and it is unclear how his NFL future will be impacted. Watson is still eligible to play heading into Week 4, but his feelings toward the Houston Texans could be making life easier on the NFL.

According to USA Today’s Josina Anderson, the fact that Watson does not want to play for the Texans has given the NFL even more flexibility to let the legal process play out. League officials have felt more pressure to make a quick disciplinary ruling in the past with players who actually wanted to play. For now, Watson is content being a weekly inactive with Houston.

The NFL could feel a greater sense of urgency if trade talks surrounding Watson heat up. A recent report claimed the Texans have begun softening their stance on trading Watson, so that is worth monitoring.

Anderson also reports that depositions are expected to begin next week in the civil cases against Watson. Watson is under grand jury investigation, but findings have not yet been presented to prosecutors.

Watson demanded a trade earlier in the offseason. He still has no desire to play for the Texans, and the team has essentially moved on from him — at least for now. Numerous teams were interested in trading for Watson at one point, but that all changed after he was accused of sexual assault by numerous women.

If the NFL waits until the legal process is complete, Watson may not know his fate for quite some time. That will likely continue to complicate the trade market for him.