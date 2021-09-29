Texans softening stance on Deshaun Watson trade?

Deshaun Watson continues to sit out games on the inactive list with the Houston Texans. However, there may be some reason to believe his situation could be changing soon.

On Sunday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that the Texans have “started to soften” on their demands for a Watson trade and may be more willing to engage in trade talks. He added that the Miami Dolphins remained the most interested and logical destination.

On Wednesday, Glazer re-upped his previous report and added a note urging his followers to keep a close eye on the situation.

If the Texans are really more willing to talk Watson trades, that’s a significant shift. Even more relevantly, Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, combined with some other speculation, may hasten Miami’s urgency to address the quarterback situation.

Watson is facing allegations of sexual assault from multiple women. For now, the NFL has been content to avoid disciplinary action as long as the Texans aren’t playing him. If a team were to acquire him with the intention of playing him, that could quickly become a major issue.