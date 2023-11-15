Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending surgery

Deshaun Watson has played his last snap of the 2023 season.

The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday announced that Watson will undergo surgery on his right shoulder. Watson suffered a new shoulder injury in addition to an ankle injury during Sunday’s comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. He underwent an MRI that revealed a fracture in his shoulder, which will require immediate surgery.

Statement from the Browns: pic.twitter.com/LVz8Kyq8gb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2023

The Browns’ statement described Watson’s shoulder injury as “a new discomfort,” so it may not have been related to the lingering shoulder issue he had already been dealing with for weeks.

An MRI on Watson’s ankle also revealed a high-ankle sprain. The quarterback reportedly expressed a desire to play through both injuries, but he was told the risk of suffering further shoulder damage is too great.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson wanted to be shot up and play through the injuries, and he sought multiple medical opinions, per sources. But doctors were clear: if he got hit again in the same spot, the shoulder could fall apart. Now surgery awaits and his 2023 season is over. pic.twitter.com/xULu52ZjVg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2023

Watson played through both injuries during Cleveland’s 33-31 win over the Ravens on Sunday. He went 14/14 for 134 yards and a touchdown in the second half to help the Browns rally from a 14-point deficit. Watson was in a walking boot after the game but told reporters he was confident he would be ready to play in Week 11.

Watson played in six games last season after the Browns acquired him in a blockbuster trade and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. He finishes his 2023 season with the same number of games played.