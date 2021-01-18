Deshaun Watson asks Texans fans to cancel march planned for him

Houston Texans fans want to show support for Deshaun Watson with the star quarterback currently unhappy with the team, but Watson is asking them to find a safe way to do it.

Texans fans have been organizing a “peaceful rally” that was supposed to take place at 11 a.m. local time on Monday outside NRG Stadium. You can see the flyer that has been circulating here. Prior to the event, Watson took to Twitter to ask fans to cancel due to the potential of spreading COVID-19.

“I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today. Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety,” Watson wrote. “Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection.”

The situation between Watson and the Texans has gotten uglier by the day. Watson is furious with team owner Cal McNair for misleading him about the general manager hiring process, and the 25-year-old wants out of Houston. Some within the organization reportedly feel the relationship cannot be salvaged.

Watson may already be eyeing a trade to a specific AFC team, but the Texans will likely try to smooth things out before exploring that.