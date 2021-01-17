Deshaun Watson reportedly wants a trade to this AFC team

Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston by all indications, and there is one AFC team he would like to be traded to.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there is a growing sense Watson has played his last snap with the Texans. Chris Mortensen was told that Watson would like a trade to the Miami Dolphins. The lack of state income taxes combined with the culture Watson has observed for the Dolphins under coach Brian Flores apparently appeal to Watson.

“A source close to Watson told Mortensen that the Dolphins remain prominent as an acceptable landing spot because the quarterback likes the culture he has observed under Miami head coach Brian Flores and there are no state income taxes in Florida.” https://t.co/cyVXZqWrI4 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 17, 2021

Watson is a franchise quarterback and just 25 years old. No team would want to trade him, while almost any team in the NFL would welcome him. Losing him would be huge for Houston and would require a heavy trade package.

Miami has draft picks available thanks to ripping off Houston in the Laremy Tunsil trade. Maybe they could get that pick back for Watson, and then much more. Watson led the league in passing yards this season with 4,823.