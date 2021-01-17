 Skip to main content
Deshaun Watson reportedly wants a trade to this AFC team

January 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston by all indications, and there is one AFC team he would like to be traded to.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there is a growing sense Watson has played his last snap with the Texans. Chris Mortensen was told that Watson would like a trade to the Miami Dolphins. The lack of state income taxes combined with the culture Watson has observed for the Dolphins under coach Brian Flores apparently appeal to Watson.

Watson is a franchise quarterback and just 25 years old. No team would want to trade him, while almost any team in the NFL would welcome him. Losing him would be huge for Houston and would require a heavy trade package.

Miami has draft picks available thanks to ripping off Houston in the Laremy Tunsil trade. Maybe they could get that pick back for Watson, and then much more. Watson led the league in passing yards this season with 4,823.

