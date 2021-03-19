Deshaun Watson text messages allegedly show QB apologizing to masseuse

The attorney representing the alleged victims in several lawsuits against Deshaun Watson shared some screenshots of text messages on Thursday, and he feels the texts will help prove that the Houston Texans quarterback is guilty.

Tony Buzbee, who represents three women who have filed lawsuits against Watson, posted the screenshots on Instagram. In one of them, Watson allegedly apologizes to a woman who gave him a massage for making her feel uncomfortable. The other claims to show Watson asking a masseuse if she is “comfortable with the glute area.”

You can see the exchanges below:

Buzbee said in his Instagram post that he will be releasing more text messages on Friday.

The messages, if legitimate, hardly incriminate Watson. Apologizing for making someone feel uncomfortable is not an admission of sexual assault, but Buzbee indicated the screenshots are just a sample of what he has.

There have been three lawsuits filed against Watson, but Buzbee says there are several more women with similar allegations. The NFL is investigating the claims, and it’s possible Watson could face disciplinary action even though the suits are civil in nature.

One of the women who is suing Watson says she was forced to perform oral sex on the quarterback. You can see the details from the latest lawsuit here.