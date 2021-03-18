Third lawsuit accuses Deshaun Watson of ‘disturbing pattern’ of behavior

Deshaun Watson is facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, and details of the third lawsuit filed against the Houston Texans quarterback have emerged.

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reviewed the most recent lawsuit against Watson, which was filed on Wednesday night in Harris County, Texas. In it, Watson is accused of forcing a massage therapist to have oral sex with him in December 2020.

The plaintiff says Watson sent her a direct message on Instagram and scheduled a massage with her for Dec. 28, 2020. She says Watson turned over midway through the massage and “got more aggressive, forcefully telling her to move her hand down to his pubic area.” The alleged victim says she submitted to Watson’s demands because she felt intimidated and that he repeatedly told her he could “help, or hurt, her career.” The woman said she performed oral sex on Watson but did not consent.

The lawsuit states that “Watson’s behavior is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women.”

The allegations are similar to the previous two lawsuits that were filed against Watson. He was accused in two separate incidents of touching a massage therapist with his penis.

Attorney Tony Buzbee said on social media Wednesday night that he is planning to file a total of six lawsuits against Watson. Three had been filed as of Thursday morning.

The accusations and lawsuits come amid what has been a contentious offseason between Watson and the Texans. Watson is seeking a trade from the team and reportedly is willing to miss games. The Texans have been adamant that they will not trade Watson.